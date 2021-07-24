5 to Watch: Skateboarding Debut, Abbott Leads Unbeaten Softball Squad

How about that Opening Ceremony Friday? The event had millions of people glued to their screens watching athletes from around the world representing their countries. On day two, we're getting into it and taking a look at the debut of skateboarding, women's softball, surfing and more. Here's a look at the action coming up and where to catch it:

Salinas native Abbott's 13 Strikeout, 8-Inning Gem Keeps Team USA Softball Unbeaten:

In Team USA's toughest match yet, Salinas native Monica Abbott 13-strikeout night helped the Americans walk off in the bottom of the eighth to move to 4-0 and move closer to the gold-medal game. They defeated Team Australia on Saturday.

The teams combined for just six hits through seven innings, three each, with Australia's Tami Stepto striking out three in forcing the U.S. to extra innings for the first time this tournament.

American Nyjah Huston disappoints while Japan’s Yuto Horigome wins first-ever skateboarding Olympic gold:

American medal hopeful Nyjah Huston shockingly did not medal after only landing one trick in his final five attempts; a disappointing result for the four-time world champion. The other medal favorite, Japan’s Yuto Horigome, lived up to the hype heading into these games.

Horigome entered the men's street competition at the 2020 Tokyo Games as one of the best street skaters in the world. The Japan phenom scored 37.18 points nailing four tricks 9.50, 9.35, 9.30, and 9.03 to secure his gold medal before most of the other skaters attempted their final trick.

American Jagger Eaton won bronze with a 35.35 score, adding to Team USA’s impressive day 2 medal count.

American surfers Carissa Moore and Caroline Marks go for gold

Weather permitting, the first surfing competition in the Olympics will begin at 3 p.m. with the first group of heats for the men. The first women’s heats will be at 6:20 p.m.

Carissa Moore is the gold medal favorite for the women, and 19-year-old Caroline Marks could also contend for a medal. Expectations are lower for the American men, with both Kolohe Andino and John John Florence coming off injury.

You can watch on NBCSN, or stream online here and here.

Simone Biles’ quest for more gold begins early Sunday morning

On Sunday, Simone Biles and the rest of the U.S. women’s gymnastic team will compete in the qualifying round as they begin their quest for a third straight team gold. Although Team USA’s place in the finals is all but secured, the qualification will also determine which athletes make the finals of the individual events.

Since only two athletes from each country can move on to the finals, some of the Americans will be on the outside looking in no matter how well they perform. Biles is a lock for the vault, where she is expected to debut the Yurchenko double pike, but both Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner are talented vaulters hoping to be the one to join Biles in the final.

Watch the Subdivision 3 qualifications live at here.

Team USA takes on France in men’s basketball on Sunday morning

All eyes are on Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard as they lead Team USA into the men’s basketball competition at the Tokyo Olympics beginning Sunday morning.

Team USA has dominated the competition in its Olympic history, winning 15 gold medals since 1936. However, Gregg Popovich’s team experienced a shaky start in their exhibition matches, falling to Nigeria and Australia. The team bounced back with exhibition wins over Argentina and Spain and enters Olympic competition with some momentum.

The team of NBA stars will begin Group A play against France, which features a couple of notable NBA players as well. Three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum of the Los Angeles Clippers and Evan Fournier of the Boston Celtics will try to bring France its first Olympic men’s basketball medal since 2000.

Watch the game live here.