5 to Watch: Stanford's Bowen Leads Men's Water Polo; Dressel Eyes Gold

Wednesday is a big day in the pool, with Stanford's Alex Bowen leading the men's water polo team in its quest for gold and Caeleb Dressel targeting his first individual medal of the Tokyo Olympics. Also a pair of women's gymnasts compete in the individual all-around. Here's what's on tap to look for:

US men's water polo team takes on Italy

Team USA is looking to build off a 2-0 start in Group A preliminary play when it takes on Italy at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday. The U.S. beat Japan 15-13 in the opener and dominated South Africa by a score of 20-3 in the second game.

Ben Hallock leads the team with seven goals through two contests. Alex Bowen and Alex Wolf have also put forward standout performances. Bowen scored a game-high five goals against Japan, while Wolf put on a goalie clinic against South Africa.

Italy is 1-0-1 in group play so far, thrashing South Africa 21-2 and then drawing Greece 6-6.

Suni Lee, Jade Carey compete in women's gymnastics individual all-around final

Simone Biles only completed one vault before exiting Tuesday's team gymnastics final, where the team earned silver. USA Gymnastics later announced that Biles will miss the individual all-around final, scheduled for Thursday at 3:50 a.m., to focus on her mental health. Biles is the defending gold medalist in the event and compiled the highest all-around score in qualifying.

Team USA’s Jade Carey, who recorded the ninth-highest all-around score in qualifying, will replace Biles in the event. Learn all about Jade Carey here.

American Suni Lee, who finished with the third-best all-around score in qualifying, will be in the medal mix. Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and a pair of gold medal winners from the Russian Olympic Committee in Angelina Melnikova and Vladislava Urazova will be in contention, as well.

The American gymnast will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not she will compete in next week’s individual event finals.

Caeleb Dressel sets sights on first individual Olympic medal

Caeleb Dressel already has three Olympic gold medals to his name from swimming relays, including one at the Tokyo Games. On Wednesday, he will have a chance to earn one on his own.

Dressel leads a packed field in the final for one of swimming's quickest and most intense events, the men's 100m freestyle. The 24-year-old American has won the event at the last two world championships and is the third-fastest 100m freestyler of all time.

The men's 100m freestyle is one of five finals included in Wednesday's primetime slate, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Medals are also on the line in the men's 800m freestyle, men's 200m breaststroke, women's 200m butterfly and women's 4x200m relay. Katie Ledecky, Regan Smith, Hali Flickinger and Nic Fink will be among the Americans trying to represent Team USA on the podium.

Wednesday's action also includes semifinals for the women's 100m freestyle, men's 200m backstroke, women's 200m breaststroke and men's 200m individual medley.

Team USA swimmers Caeleb Dressel, Nic Fink, Hali Flickinger and Regan Smith finished strong during their swim heats early Tuesday. All four will advance to the semifinals, which air on the USA Network Tuesday night.

Team USA faces Turkey in women’s volleyball

The U.S. women’s volleyball team will look to keep rolling in Pool B play when it takes on Turkey at 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

The Americans have yet to concede a set so far in Tokyo, winning their opening match against Argentina and second match against China in straight sets. The second victory was particularly impressive with China entering the tournament as the defending Olympic gold medalists.

The squad has been led by two players who share a first name. Jordan Thompson has been unstoppable so far, scoring 54 points across the two wins. Jordyn Poulter has taken control as a distributor, collecting 88 assists.

The U.S. is aiming to make its fourth straight Olympic podium and claim its first ever Olympic gold in the event.

Lee Kiefer goes for second medal in Tokyo

Lee Kiefer made history by becoming the first American to win Olympic gold in an individual foil event. Now, she’s competing for a medal in the team foil.

Kiefer is joined by Jackie Dubrovich, Sabrina Massialas and Nicole Ross for Team USA. The U.S. has enjoyed success in the event recently, winning the 2018 World Championships and placing second at the 2019 World Championships. The U.S. also won bronze in the event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Team USA will certainly be in the mix for a medal, but the Russian Olympic Committee and Italy come in as favorites. The team begins the tournament with a quarterfinals matchup against Japan at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday.

