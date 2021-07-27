Tokyo Olympics

5 to Watch: Stanford's Ledecky Goes for Gold, Men's Basketball Looks to Rebound

NBC Universal, Inc.

Stanford's Katie Ledecky goes for more medals on Tuesday in the 200m freestyle and the 1500m freestyle, and the men's basketball team looks to bounce back from its opening loss to France. Here's what's on tap to watch for:

Katie Ledecky, Team USA swim for more Olympic medals

Wednesday night will give Team USA more chances to stand atop the Olympic podium at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

5 to Watch

Sports 4 hours ago

Tokyo Olympics: Bay Area Local Athlete Tracker for July 27

Tokyo Olympics Jul 26

5 to Watch: U.S. Takes Gold Medals in Skeet Shooting, Stanford and UC Berkeley Compete in Swimming

Stanford's Katie Ledecky has a chance to come away with two more Olympic medals after earning silver in the women’s 400m freestyle. On Tuesday, she will be racing in the women’s 200m freestyle and women’s 1500m freestyle with two hours in between races. She had the top times in qualifying for both events, even setting an Olympic record in the inaugural 1500m heats.

Joseph Bentz will be in the mix for a medal in the men’s 200m butterfly final. In the women’s 200m butterfly, Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh could take home a pair of medals for Team USA.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Tuesday’s slate concludes with the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay final, an event where Team USA has won four straight gold medals.

The night’s action, which begins at 6:30 p.m., also includes semifinal races in the men’s 100m freestyle, women’s 200m butterfly and men’s 200m breaststroke.

Watch live in NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream live.

TV Channel: NBC

U.S. men’s basketball tries to get on track vs. Iran

Team USA was stunned by France in the fourth quarter of their Group B opener on Sunday. France ended the game on a 16-2 run, handing the Americans’ their first Olympic loss since 2004 in Athens.

Now, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Co. turn their attention to Iran, which lost its first game in Tokyo to the Czech Republic. Beyond momentum, the game carries weight for Team USA in the standings since only the top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals.

If the team wants to make a serious run at its fourth straight Olympic gold, it will need to start against Iran with tipoff at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Watch the game on Peacock, or stream live.

TV channel: Peacock

JaVale McGee #11 of the USA Men's National Team warms up prior to the game against the Spain Men's National Team on July 18, 2021, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
JaVale McGee #11 of the USA Men's National Team warms up prior to the game against the Spain Men's National Team on July 18, 2021, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Team USA tips off semifinals with eyes on 3x3 basketball gold

Team USA will play in the semifinals of the first ever Olympic women’s 3x3 basketball tournament on Wednesday.

Stefanie Dolson, Kelsey Plum, Allisha Gray and Jackie Young posted a 6-1 record in pool play.

If the U.S. wins in the semifinals, it will play in the gold medal game at 5:55 a.m. If the team loses, it will play in the bronze medal game at 3:45 a.m. against the loser of the other semifinal.

Watch the action on USA Network. Stream the semifinals live and the medal contests.

TV channel: USA

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum, Stefanie Dolson and Jacquelyn Young of Team United States celebrate victory in the 3x3 Basketball competition on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Aomi Urban Sports Park on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

U.S. women’s water polo team takes on Hungary

Team USA has looked like a team determined to win its third straight Olympic gold medal in women’s water polo.

The squad started off the tournament with a historic, 21-goal victory of host nation Japan on Saturday. The margin of victory was the most ever in a women’s Olympic water polo game … until Spain broke the record against South Africa just a few hours later. The Americans followed that outing up with a 17-12 win over China.

Now, the U.S. faces Hungary at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Hungary tied the Russian Olympic Committee in its lone game of Group B play so far.

Watch the matchup on NBC, or stream live.

TV channel: NBC

Kaleigh Gilchrist of Team USA
Clive Rose/Getty Images
Kaleigh Gilchrist of Team USA attempts to pass under pressure from Yuki Niizawa of Team Japan during the Women's Preliminary Round Group B match, July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. The US dominated their opponents, winning 25-4 against Japan.

U.S. men’s volleyball look to bounce back

The U.S. men’s volleyball team will be back in action on Tuesday against Tunisia at 7:05 p.m.

Team USA started off pool play strong with a 3-0 sweep over France but took a step back in a 3-1 loss to ROC.

Entering Tuesday tied for third place with France in Pool B, the U.S. now tries to get back on track against a Tunisia squad that’s 0-2 and is yet to win a single set.

Stream live.

Getty Images
TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 26: Dmitry Volkov #7 of Team ROC attacks at the net against Team United States during the Men's Preliminary Round - Pool B volleyball on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

This article tagged under:

Tokyo Olympics5 to Watch
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us