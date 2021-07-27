5 to Watch: Stanford's Ledecky Goes for Gold, Men's Basketball Looks to Rebound

Stanford's Katie Ledecky goes for more medals on Tuesday in the 200m freestyle and the 1500m freestyle, and the men's basketball team looks to bounce back from its opening loss to France. Here's what's on tap to watch for:

Katie Ledecky, Team USA swim for more Olympic medals

Wednesday night will give Team USA more chances to stand atop the Olympic podium at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

Stanford's Katie Ledecky has a chance to come away with two more Olympic medals after earning silver in the women’s 400m freestyle. On Tuesday, she will be racing in the women’s 200m freestyle and women’s 1500m freestyle with two hours in between races. She had the top times in qualifying for both events, even setting an Olympic record in the inaugural 1500m heats.

Joseph Bentz will be in the mix for a medal in the men’s 200m butterfly final. In the women’s 200m butterfly, Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh could take home a pair of medals for Team USA.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Tuesday’s slate concludes with the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay final, an event where Team USA has won four straight gold medals.

The night’s action, which begins at 6:30 p.m., also includes semifinal races in the men’s 100m freestyle, women’s 200m butterfly and men’s 200m breaststroke.

Watch live in NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream live.

TV Channel: NBC

U.S. men’s basketball tries to get on track vs. Iran

Team USA was stunned by France in the fourth quarter of their Group B opener on Sunday. France ended the game on a 16-2 run, handing the Americans’ their first Olympic loss since 2004 in Athens.

Now, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Co. turn their attention to Iran, which lost its first game in Tokyo to the Czech Republic. Beyond momentum, the game carries weight for Team USA in the standings since only the top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals.

If the team wants to make a serious run at its fourth straight Olympic gold, it will need to start against Iran with tipoff at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Watch the game on Peacock, or stream live.

TV channel: Peacock

Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Team USA tips off semifinals with eyes on 3x3 basketball gold

Team USA will play in the semifinals of the first ever Olympic women’s 3x3 basketball tournament on Wednesday.

Stefanie Dolson, Kelsey Plum, Allisha Gray and Jackie Young posted a 6-1 record in pool play.

If the U.S. wins in the semifinals, it will play in the gold medal game at 5:55 a.m. If the team loses, it will play in the bronze medal game at 3:45 a.m. against the loser of the other semifinal.

Watch the action on USA Network. Stream the semifinals live and the medal contests.

TV channel: USA

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

U.S. women’s water polo team takes on Hungary

Team USA has looked like a team determined to win its third straight Olympic gold medal in women’s water polo.

The squad started off the tournament with a historic, 21-goal victory of host nation Japan on Saturday. The margin of victory was the most ever in a women’s Olympic water polo game … until Spain broke the record against South Africa just a few hours later. The Americans followed that outing up with a 17-12 win over China.

Now, the U.S. faces Hungary at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Hungary tied the Russian Olympic Committee in its lone game of Group B play so far.

Watch the matchup on NBC, or stream live.

TV channel: NBC

Clive Rose/Getty Images

U.S. men’s volleyball look to bounce back

The U.S. men’s volleyball team will be back in action on Tuesday against Tunisia at 7:05 p.m.

Team USA started off pool play strong with a 3-0 sweep over France but took a step back in a 3-1 loss to ROC.

Entering Tuesday tied for third place with France in Pool B, the U.S. now tries to get back on track against a Tunisia squad that’s 0-2 and is yet to win a single set.

Stream live.