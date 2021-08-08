5 to Watch: Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony

The final day is here. After two weeks of serious competition, strategy, strength, endless practice, focus and hunger for that gold, the Tokyo Olympics are concluding Sunday.

We have a breakdown of where and how you can watch the most memorable moments, the most medals won, the strength athletes portrayed and photos and video of each amazing moment.

How to Watch the Closing Ceremony for Tokyo Olympics

The Games have been played, medals have been awarded and history has been made.

The Tokyo Olympics, a two-week global competition played under unprecedented circumstances and limitations during the COVID-19 pandemic, are just about completed.

You can watch it at Olympics Closing Ceremony: Start Time, TV Schedule, Live Stream – NBC Bay Area

Rewatch the Best Olympic Moments from the Tokyo Games

The Tokyo Games were full of dramatic endings and jaw-dropping highlights.

See some of the best moments and iconic performances that defined the Olympics at Video: Watch the Best Olympic Moments from the Tokyo Games – NBC Bay Area

Team USA Wins Most Gold Medals After Epic Final Day at Tokyo Olympics

Team USA secured the most total medals won in Tokyo, with 113 overall -- 25 more than second-place China after 15 days of competition.

On the last day of the competition, Team USA took the lead in total number of gold medals, too, by winning the 39th overall gold thanks to the women's volleyball team.

Check out this breakdown at https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/sports/tokyo-summer-olympics/us-china-gold-medal-count/2626011/

Young Stars Make Noise, Win Medals at Tokyo Olympics

At the Tokyo Olympics, the youngest competitors – some of whom are only in middle school – made a huge impression on the biggest stage. From the preteens who dominated women’s skateboarding to the young American swimmers who stepped up big, here are some of the most impressive Olympic performances by teenagers. Take a look at https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/sports/tokyo-summer-olympics/young-stars-make-noise-win-medals-at-tokyo-olympics/2625218/

WATCH: Team USA's Gold Medal Performances

Missed your favorite Team USA athlete bring home the gold?

Watch Team USA women's basketball beat Japan, women's water polo win their third straight gold in the Olympics and more gold-worthy moments here: WATCH: Team USA’s Gold Medal Performances – NBC Bay Area