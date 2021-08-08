Danville Native Maggie Steffens Thanks Family, Bay Area Following Team USA's Win

Danville native and women's water polo captain Maggie Steffens is now a three-time gold medalist.

Steffens and the United States women's water polo team completed a three-peat on Saturday, beating Spain 14-5 to add gold in Tokyo 2020 to the top honors it collected in Rio 2016 and London 2012.

NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai spoke with the Stanford about her accomplishments and the support she has gotten from her family and friends back in the Bay Area.

"I had all my best friends from high school. All these people reach out to me," she said. "Stanford and sending me the love, sending me the support. To me, it just gave me extra wings. It truly helped me fly through all this adversely we are facing in these Olympics. Knowing that we are not alone."

Steffens said the support back home meant a lot to hear especially with the lack of audience at the Tokyo Olympics.

"It was bit eerie in there and a bit silent at times but I could hear Danville very loud. I could hear the Bay Area very loud."