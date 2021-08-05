Family, Friends Root for Bay Area DACA Recipient Competing at Tokyo Olympics

The men’s 5,000m race is taking place early Friday morning.

One of the athletes competing is Luis Grijalva, 22, a DACA recipient from the Bay Area.

While his dream of becoming a U.S. citizen has yet to be realized, but his dream of becoming an Olympian has come true for the Fairfield native.

“Knowing Luis, I know he’s really nervous right now,” said Abdihamid Nur.

Abdihamid Nur should know. He’s a fellow long-distance runner and Grijalva’s college roommate at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“I’m sure he’s proud of himself how far he’s got,” Nur said.

It was hard work, determination and talent helped make Grijalva’s Olympic dream come true.

Before he got to Tokyo, his status as a DACA recipient was a roadblock for him, but he got permission to leave the U.S. and compete as a Guatemalan citizen.

“So now that he’s going into his professional life where the majority of the best races are going to be in places like Monaco or Italy or places like that it’s something he’s been considering more, said Andres Rivera-Cruz, Grijalva’s friend.

Before Luis became an Olympian, he ran track here at Armijo High School in Fairfield. One of his coaches tells me he knew he was special when he first laid eyes on him.”

“He’s a dream. Did all the little things. Got his sleep, hydrated well. He ate well,” said Karl Wurzbach, Grijalva’s high school coach.

Getting to the Olympics was a long shot for Grijalva, now that he’s there. His best friends and coach are beyond excited saying he’s a winner in their hearts before he even runs the final Olympic race.

“He’s not backing down for who he has to face he wants to be there, he wants to run against the best.”