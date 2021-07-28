Tokyo Olympics

Men's Eight Rowing Rooted in the Bay Area

By Cheryl Hurd

NBC Universal, Inc.

There are so many Bay Area connections in the summer Olympic games. Believe it or not, men's eight rowing is deeply rooted here with two men from Cal leading the way. 

“They’re going to be nervous, they’re going to be anticipating the race, anticipating the pain that comes along with the race,” said Caroline Lind, who was part of the 2008 and 2012 women’s rowing team when they won gold.

She lives in the Bay Area now with her husband Brandon who happens to be an assistant rowing coach at Cal.

“They do it because they love it. They're competitive and they will do anything to maintain a certain level,” she said.

The Bay Area connection for members of the men’s eight is rooted in Oakland where they all trained starting in 2017.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The rower giving the commands is Julian Venonsky who is a Cal bear.  Their Olympic coach Mike Teti is also from Berkeley.

“My heart is beating hard thinking about the race tomorrow. This is what they’ve practiced five years for,” said Beth Covin, the team’s host mom.

Sports

athletics 6 hours ago

Athletics' Clubhouse Feeling Positive Vibes After Trades, Big Win

MLB 3 hours ago

Giants Observations: SF Again Unable to Solve Dodgers' Buehler

“They’ve done the work, all they have to do is get to the starting line and have the best race of their life,” said _________.

Fingers are crossed for Thursday’s race.  

This article tagged under:

Tokyo OlympicsSportsOlympicsUC Berkeleyrowing
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us