MyKayla Skinner Wins Silver in Women's Vault After Replacing Simone Biles

MyKayla Skinner will have some additional luggage with her when she finally leaves Tokyo.

The American gymnast's departure from the Olympics was halted after she was named a replacement for Simone Biles in Sunday's women's vault final. She made the most of her new opportunity by earning a silver medal.

Skinner hit a Cheng and an Amanar in her two vaults, earning a total score of 14.916. Brazil's Rebeca Andrade won gold with a score of 15.083, while South Korea's Yeo Seo-jeong earned bronze with a 14.733 score. Andrade's victory marked the first Olympic gold for a Brazilian woman in gymnastics.

Fellow American Jade Carey finished in last place of the eight competitors. She scored an 11.933 on her first vault after being off on her steps, receiving a 3.300 difficulty score and 8.633 execution. She completed her second vault to bring her total score to 12.416.

Carey, who qualified for the Olympics as an individual, was seen as one of the favorites in the event.