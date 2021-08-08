Tokyo Olympics

Oakland's Damian Lillard Reflects on Team USA's Gold Medal Win

By Raj Mathai and NBC Bay Area staff

Team USA defeated France by a score of 87-82 Friday night to claim gold in Tokyo, extending the U.S. men's gold medal streak to four straight Olympics.

For the members of Team USA, the Tokyo trip was not only about winning the medals but it was also all about family, hometown love and pride.

This includes Portland Trail Blazers star and Oakland native Damian Lillard.

NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai spoke with Lillard about his family, who was rooting for him back in the East Bay.

"Oakland, Brookfield to be specific. My neighborhood," he said. "A lot of my family members been staying up to 5 a.m. to watch these games."

Lillard also talked about how much the gold win meant to him.

"I've been the first to do a lot of things for my community and for my family. To be able to add this to the list is a special feeling and it's an honor," he added.

