Olympic Athlete Tracker: Latest on Bay Area Competitors Vying for a Spot at the Tokyo Olympics

We're keeping our eyes peeled for Bay Area athletes headed to the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo, Japan later this summer. As the Olympic Trials continue over the coming weeks, watch this space for updates on your favorite local Olympians. (Reminder, the Olympics air on NBC July 23 - Aug. 8, 2021)

Programming Guide: How to Watch the Olympic Trials on NBC Bay Area

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Katie Ledecky

New Stanford grad Katie Ledecky is headed to the Olympics for the third time. The five-time Olympic gold medalist secured a spot with a victory in the Women's 400m Freestyle on Monday. She's not done yet though, with more events to come later in the week.

View Ledecky's athlete profile page at NBCOlympics.com

View an updated list of all athletes who have qualified to be on the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team thus far.

Kassidy Cook

Stanford grad Kassidy Cook narrowly missed making the Tokyo team, coming in second with teammate Sarah Bacon in the Women's Synchronized Springboard. Cook is a former Olympian, having competed in Rio in the Women's 3m Springboard event.

Bookmark and refresh this page for updates!