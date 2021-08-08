Olympic Swimmers From Stanford, UC Berkeley Take Tokyo by Storm

Olympic swimmers from Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley made the Bay Area incredibly proud during these games, taking Tokyo by storm.

Stanford’s Katie Ledecky had a total of four medals, two gold and two silver. She become the first-ever women's 1500m freestyle Olympic gold medal winner.

Here’s a breakdown of her wins:

Gold: 800m Freestyle

Gold: 1500m freestyle

Silver: 4x200m medley relay

Silver: 400m freestyle

Incoming Stanford freshman Regan Smith is already making a name for herself with three Olympic medals. She was part of the women’s 4x100m medley relay where she took silver.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here’s a breakdown of her wins:

Silver: 4x100m medley relay

Silver: 200m Butterfly

Bronze: 100m backstroke

Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil raced alongside Smith in the 4x100m medley relay for the silver medal.

Here’s a breakdown of her wins:

Silver: 4x100m medley relay

Bronze: 4x100m freestyle relay

Stanford's Torri Huske also raced with Weitzeil and Smith -- and 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby of Alaska -- in the 4x100m medley relay, earning her a silver medal.

Cal’s Ryan Murphy has not only earned three medals of his own, but he also set a world record as he took the backstroke leg of the men’s 4x100m medley relay.

Here’s a breakdown of his wins:

Gold: 4x100m medley relay

Silver: 200m backstroke

Bronze: 100m backstroke

Stanford’s Brooke Forde (swam in qualifying heat) and UC Berkeley’s Katie McLaughlin each earned silver along with Ledecky in the women’s 4x200m relay.

Stanford's Simone Manuel anchored the women's 4x100m freestyle relay, helping the team place third and take home a bronze medal.

Cal swimmer Bryce Mefford raced alongside Murphy in the men’s 200m backstroke final but he didn't make the podium.

Another Cal swimmer, Tom Shields, competed in the men’s 100m butterfly heats, qualified for the semifinals, ending with the 12-fastest time at 51.57, but he did not reach the final. He earned gold for his part in competing in the qualifying heat of the men's 4x100m IM.

Stanford's Torri Huske missed a medal by .01 seconds in the women's 100m butterfly final.