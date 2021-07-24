swimming

Team USA's Kieran Smith Takes Home Bronze in the 400m Freestyle

Team USA grabbed its third medal of the Tokyo Games

By Marsha Green

American swimmer Kieran Smith placed third in the men's 400m freestyle final to add a bronze medal to Team USA's count.

Smith finished with a time of 3:43.94 behind gold medalist Ahmed Hafnaoui from Tunisia and silver medalist Jack McLoughlin from Australia.

Smith claims the first medal for Team USA in the men's 400m freestyle since their bronze medal in the 2012 London Games.

In an unpredictable race, none of the top three qualifiers from the prelims landed on the podium.

