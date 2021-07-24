Team USA's Kieran Smith Takes Home Bronze in the 400m Freestyle

American swimmer Kieran Smith placed third in the men's 400m freestyle final to add a bronze medal to Team USA's count.

WHAT A FINISH.



From lane 8, Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui wins Olympic gold and @TeamUSA's Kieran Smith gets the bronze. #TokyoOlympics



Smith finished with a time of 3:43.94 behind gold medalist Ahmed Hafnaoui from Tunisia and silver medalist Jack McLoughlin from Australia.

Smith claims the first medal for Team USA in the men's 400m freestyle since their bronze medal in the 2012 London Games.

In an unpredictable race, none of the top three qualifiers from the prelims landed on the podium.