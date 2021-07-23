Tadej Pogacar to Headline Men's Cycling Road Race at Tokyo Olympics

The 2020 Tokyo Games are officially underway and three men will have the opportunity to win a medal on Day 1 as the finals for the men's road race begin on Friday night.

The road race courses on Mount Fuji will provide a tough test for riders looking to take home an Olympic gold medal.

The men's road race, at 234km, is a hilly climb with almost 5000m of vertical ascent to take on.

The course will not be the only hurdle these riders will look to overcome, but also the weather. The current temperature in Oyama, Shizuoka - where the Fuji International Speedway is located - is around 80 degrees Fahrenheit in the middle of the day with a humidity of 80%.

Tadej Pogacar, the 22-year-old Slovenian who recently retained his Tour de France title just a week ago, is the favorite to win gold with climbing dominance that makes him hard to beat. Primoz Roglic, who left the Tour early after a crash on stage 3, will also look to win a medal in the event.

U.S. selections Lawson Craddock and Brandon McNulty are not favored to win gold.

Jakob Fuglsang, who took home silver at the 2016 Rio Games could also be a contender to medal in Tokyo.

The finals for the men's road race start at 10:00 p.m. ET. Watch the finals here.