cycling

Tadej Pogacar to Headline Men's Cycling Road Race at Tokyo Olympics

One cyclist will win one of the first gold medals of the Tokyo Games when the men's road race begins on Friday night.

By Marsha Green

Tadej Pogacar
AP Photo/Christophe Ena

The 2020 Tokyo Games are officially underway and three men will have the opportunity to win a medal on Day 1 as the finals for the men's road race begin on Friday night.

The road race courses on Mount Fuji will provide a tough test for riders looking to take home an Olympic gold medal.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The men's road race, at 234km, is a hilly climb with almost 5000m of vertical ascent to take on.

Tokyo Olympics

Watch all the action from the Tokyo Olympics live on NBC

Opening Ceremony Jul 21

How to Watch the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Olympics 16 hours ago

Highlights, Top Moments From Exciting Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

The course will not be the only hurdle these riders will look to overcome, but also the weather. The current temperature in Oyama, Shizuoka - where the Fuji International Speedway is located - is around 80 degrees Fahrenheit in the middle of the day with a humidity of 80%.

Tadej Pogacar, the 22-year-old Slovenian who recently retained his Tour de France title just a week ago, is the favorite to win gold with climbing dominance that makes him hard to beat. Primoz Roglic, who left the Tour early after a crash on stage 3, will also look to win a medal in the event.

U.S. selections Lawson Craddock and Brandon McNulty are not favored to win gold.

Jakob Fuglsang, who took home silver at the 2016 Rio Games could also be a contender to medal in Tokyo.

The finals for the men's road race start at 10:00 p.m. ET. Watch the finals here.

This article tagged under:

cyclingTadej PogacarJakob FuglsangPrimoz Roglic
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us