Team USA Enters Women's 3×3 Basketball Semis After Dominant Pool Play

Team USA will jump straight to the women’s 3x3 basketball semifinals after dominant preliminary round play.

The favorites to win gold entering the Olympics, the United States secured its place in the semifinals with a 6-1 record, falling only to Japan in the final game of pool play. The Russian Olympic Committee joins them with an automatic bid to the semifinals, which are scheduled for Wednesday, July 28 at 4 a.m. ET.

The U.S. is slated to play France, who upset host-country Japan in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Should Team USA fall to France, they will play the loser of China-Russia in the bronze medal game on Wednesday, July 28 at 7:45 a.m. ET.

If they win, the team will have a chance to take home the first Olympic gold medal in 3x3 basketball later that day.

The squad consists of four current WNBA players: Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum and Katie Lou Samuelsson.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

To watch them take on France, tune into NBC or NBC-affiliated channels, including NBCSN, the Olympic Channel and Peacock.

The First Lady sat with French President Emmanuel Macron in the stands on Saturday and talked to the team afterwards.