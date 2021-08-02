Team USA Swimmer Ryan Murphy Remains Grounded in Berkeley

Former Cal swimming star Ryan Murphy is bringing home more medals from the Tokyo Olympics, including a gold, to bring his own Olympics career medal count to six.

Murphy, who graduated from Berkeley a couple of years ago, still lives there and still enjoys the support of the Cal swimming community.

"The swimming program at Cal is incredible," he said. "Dave Durden is the head men's coach here; he's the head coach at Cal. I've been getting emails from the athletic director there and some old professors have reached out. So, it's just a really good community to be a part of, and there's a ton of support there."

In Tokyo, Murphy won a gold medal in the 4x100 medley relay, a silver in the 200m backstroke and a bronze in the 100m backstroke.