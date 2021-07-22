Tokyo Olympics Bay Area Athlete Tracker

Did you know? There are 87 Bay Area athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics. Yes, 87! Whether they were born here, live here, go to school here or simply consider the Bay Area their hometown, we're tracking them all! Watch this space for daily updates on when they're competing and how they've done so far.

Friday, July 23 (Day 1)

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

ROWING: Several local athletes are competing in multiple disciplines. Watch live coverage online at NBCOlympics.com beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Kendall Chase (UC Berkeley, born in San Francisco) competes in Women's Four

Kara Kohler (UC Berkeley, hometown is Clayton) competes in Women's Single Sculls

Alison Rusher (Stanford) competes in Women's Quadruple Sculls

Molly Reckford (from Menlo Park) competes in Lightweight Women's Double Sculls

Clark Dean (from Oakland) competes in Men's Four

Andrew Reed (from Oakland) competes in Men's Four

Danville's Maggie Steffens hopes to be golden for a third straight time in the Olympics. The women's water polo star has always been a positive role model. In this video, she shares a message on body image and some fun rapid fire questions.

WATER POLO: In women's water polo, the U.S. will take on Japan in a Game 1 prelim match. Watch the event live online at NBCOlympics.com beginning at 10 p.m. Local athletes on the team include:

Makenzie Fischer (Stanford)

Melissa Seidemann (Stanford)

Maggie Steffens (Stanford, hometown is Danville)

Water polo player Maggie Steffens' mother plays mom's water polo, her dad played in college and her sister won gold at the Olympics. Steffens says being surrounded by that athletiticism set the "standard very high" for her family.

TENNIS: The Bay Area's lone tennis entrant, Rejeev Ram, is a volunteer assistant coach at UC Berkeley. He's competing in men's doubles. Watch live coverage of his first round match at NBCOlympics.com beginning at 7 p.m.