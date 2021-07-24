U.S. Women's National Team Face Must-Win Game Against New Zealand

Who: United States (0-1) vs. New Zealand (0-1), Group G Women's Soccer
When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
It's not often the United States Women's National Team has to use a phrase like "must-win game," but here we are.
Coming off a stunning 3-0 loss to Sweden where the team was unable to counter an unexpectedly aggressive attack, the U.S. needs to return to form when they face New Zealand on Saturday as group play continues.
The USWNT, having had its 44-match unbeaten streak snapped by Sweden for what was just their second regulation loss in Olympic history, has gone 15-1-1 all time against New Zealand, including 3-0 in Olympic play.
The keys for the U.S. will be to play with more speed and eliminate the uncharacteristic giveaways that became all too common against Sweden. New Zealand, coming off a 2-1 loss to Australia, is also looking for its first victory of the Olympics.