USWNT Face Netherlands in Toyko Olympics Knockout Quest for Gold

The biggest game of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics has arrived for the United States Women's National Soccer Team.

Team USA faces the Netherlands in a match that kicks off at 7 a.m. on Friday, July 30 at International Stadium Yokohama. The game will be available for viewing in the United States on NBCSN and Telemundo with streaming coverage also available through NBCOlympics.com.

The USWNT is looking to become the first to win Olympic gold directly after winning the World Cup. To continue its quest to do so, the U.S. will first have to defeat the team they beat in the final of the World Cup two years ago.

Netherlands, the reigning European champions, is scoring goals at a record-breaking pace, tallying 21 in group play to break the previous record of 16 set by the U.S. in 2012. The team has been led offensively by striker Vivianne Miedema, who has eight goals, also an Olympic group stage record.

The U.S. also is looking to avenge its stunning quarterfinal loss to Sweden in the 2016 Rio Olympics, the first time the team failed to medal. But this year's team struggled through group play, winning just one of their three games and getting shutout twice, the last of which was during a scoreless draw against Australia.

The team will have to find the back of the net in order to avoid a second-straight quarterfinal loss in the Olympics.