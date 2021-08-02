WATCH: Last 10 Olympic Gold Medal Balance Beam Routines

These are the last 10 Olympic balance beam champions in women's gymnastics, dating back to 1980 in Moscow. Watch each one of their gold medal-winning routines below.
- Nadia Comaneci (Romania) - 1980 Moscow
- Simona Pauca (Romania) and Ecaterina Szabo (Romania) - 1984 Los Angeles
- Daniela Silivas (Romania) - 1988 Seoul
- Tatiana Lysenko (Unified Team) - 1992 Barcelona
- Shannon Miller (United States) - 1996 Atlanta
- Liu Xuan (China) - 2000 Sydney
- Catalina Ponor (Romania) - 2004 Athens
- Shawn Johnson (United States) - 2008 Beijing
- Deng Linlin (China) - 2012 London
- Sanne Weavers (Netherlands) - 2016 Rio de Janeiro