WATCH: Last 11 Olympic Gold Medal Floor Exercise Routines (Women)

Between 1980 and 2008, Romania was a dominant force in women's gymnastics, garnering six gold medals in the floor exercise. But over the past three Olympic games, it has been the United States that has dominated on the floor, with the most recent gold going to Jade Carey in Tokyo.

Nadia Comaneci (Romania) and Nellie Kim (Soviet Union) - 1980 Moscow

Ecaterina Szabo (Romania) - 1984 Los Angeles

Daniela Silivas (Romania) - 1988 Seoul

Lavinia Milosovici (Romania) - 1992 Barcelona

Lilia Podkopayeva (Ukraine) - 1996 Atlanta

Elena Zamolodchikova (Russia) - 2000 Sydney

Catalina Ponor (Romania) - 2004 Athens

Sandra Izbasa (Romania) - 2008 Beijing

Aly Raisman (United States) - 2012 London

Simone Biles (United States) - 2016 Rio de Janeiro

Jade Carey (United States) - 2020 Tokyo

Watch Jade Carey's gold medal floor exercise routine below: