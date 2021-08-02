WATCH: Last 11 Olympic Gold Medal Floor Exercise Routines (Women)

Between 1980 and 2008, Romania was a dominant force in women's gymnastics, garnering six gold medals in the floor exercise. But over the past three Olympic games, it has been the United States that has dominated on the floor, with the most recent gold going to Jade Carey in Tokyo.
- Nadia Comaneci (Romania) and Nellie Kim (Soviet Union) - 1980 Moscow
- Ecaterina Szabo (Romania) - 1984 Los Angeles
- Daniela Silivas (Romania) - 1988 Seoul
- Lavinia Milosovici (Romania) - 1992 Barcelona
- Lilia Podkopayeva (Ukraine) - 1996 Atlanta
- Elena Zamolodchikova (Russia) - 2000 Sydney
- Catalina Ponor (Romania) - 2004 Athens
- Sandra Izbasa (Romania) - 2008 Beijing
- Aly Raisman (United States) - 2012 London
- Simone Biles (United States) - 2016 Rio de Janeiro
- Jade Carey (United States) - 2020 Tokyo
Watch Jade Carey's gold medal floor exercise routine below: