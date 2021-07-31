Novak Djokovic

Watch Novak Djokovic Destroy Tennis Racket in Bronze Medal Loss

Djokovic will leave Tokyo without a medal after back-to-back losses

By Logan Reardon

Novak Djokovic went to Tokyo hoping for a Golden Slam. Instead, the Serbian will leave Tokyo with no medals and a broken tennis racket.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner fell 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 to Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in the bronze medal match on Saturday, just two days after losing to Germany's Alexander Zverev in the semifinal.

Djokovic expressed his frustration multiple times throughout the match against Carreno Busta. He first tossed his racket five rows deep into the seats, then later slammed his racket into the net when Carreno Busta broke his serve.

After victories at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon before his disappointment in Tokyo, Djokovic will look to win the US Open next month.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic smashes his racket during his Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's singles tennis match for the bronze medal against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo on July 31, 2021.
The disappointing loss against Carreno Busta followed the match against Germany's Alexander Zverev that costed Djokovic his Golden Slam dreams.

