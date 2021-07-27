Simone Biles is no longer competing for Team USA after a "very uncharacteristic” performance on the vault Tuesday morning at the Tokyo Olympics.

Biles was pulled from the competition following the team’s first event in the women’s Olympic team final after failing to stick her landing.

The 24-year-old star posted a 13.766 score after bailing out of her Amanar only to complete a 1.5 twist on a 2.5 twisting Yurchenko before taking a hard landing and large step forward.

Olympic commentators said that Biles appeared to somehow have gotten lost in the air during the stunt on the vault.

Minutes after her flubbed vault performance, Biles withdrew herself from the competition citing a medical issue, according to a statement from USA Gymnastics. Biles’ gymnastics coach told NBC that "Physically she is fine. But she is done for the night."

“You guys go out there and do what you’ve trained to do,” Biles told her teammates before leaving the floor. “I’m sorry. I love you guys, but you’re going to do just fine. I love you. You guys have trained your whole entire lives for this. It’s fine.”

The U.S. gymnastics team went on without Biles to place second in the competition, taking home another silver medal for Team USA.