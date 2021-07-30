Xander Schauffele Leads Olympic Golf Tournament, Round 3 Tee Times Delayed

Team USA's Xander Schauffele will try to keep the momentum going Saturday in Tokyo after a strong showing in the second round of the 2021 Olympic golf tournament.

Schauffele, who entered Day 2 outside of the top 10, sunk two eagles that helped bring him to 11-under and one stroke ahead of Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz atop the Tokyo Olympics leaderboard.

Repeated weather delays interrupted the second round, though that didn’t stop Schauffele from finishing with a 63 on the day. As a result of bad weather, 16 golfers — including Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, currently tied for third — were unable to finish Round 2.

The 16 golfers who have yet to finish the second round will resume play at 6:45 p.m. ET on Friday.

Olympic tee times for the third round in Tokyo have been pushed back to about 8:30 p.m. to 10:18 p.m. ET.

The Tokyo Olympics current leaderboard as it stands with round two in a weather delay:



Xander Schauffele -11

Carlos Ortiz -10

Milto Pereira -8

Alex Noren -8

Sepp Straka -8

Hideki Matsuyama -8 (through 16th hole)