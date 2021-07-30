golf

Xander Schauffele Leads Olympic Golf Tournament, Round 3 Tee Times Delayed

Hideki Matsuyama resumes second round play Saturday morning in Tokyo

By James Pollard

Team USA's Xander Schauffele will try to keep the momentum going Saturday in Tokyo after a strong showing in the second round of the 2021 Olympic golf tournament

Schauffele, who entered Day 2 outside of the top 10, sunk two eagles that helped bring him to 11-under and one stroke ahead of Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz atop the Tokyo Olympics leaderboard. 

Repeated weather delays interrupted the second round, though that didn’t stop Schauffele from finishing with a 63 on the day. As a result of bad weather, 16 golfers — including Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, currently tied for third — were unable to finish Round 2.

The 16 golfers who have yet to finish the second round will resume play at 6:45 p.m. ET on Friday

Olympic tee times for the third round in Tokyo have been pushed back to about 8:30 p.m. to 10:18 p.m. ET. 

The Tokyo Olympics current leaderboard as it stands with round two in a weather delay:

Xander Schauffele -11
Carlos Ortiz -10
Milto Pereira -8
Alex Noren -8
Sepp Straka -8
Hideki Matsuyama -8 (through 16th hole)

