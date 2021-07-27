boxing

Youness Baalla Channels Mike Tyson With Attempted Bite in Olympic Boxing

The Moroccan heavyweight brought back "Bite Fight" flashbacks against David Nyika

By Max Molski

Morocco's Youness Baalla (red) and New Zealand's David Nyika fight during their men's heavy (81-91kg) preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 27, 2021.
Getty

If you are Evander Holyfield, do not read any further.

Moroccan boxer Youness Baalla brought back flashbacks of Mike Tyson's infamous 1997 "Bite Fight" with Holyfield on Tuesday morning during a heavyweight bout against New Zealand's David Nyika.

In the final round, Baalla engaged Nyika in a hold and went for Nyika's right ear. The two were separated and finished out the fight without any punishment assessed.

Tokyo Olympics

Watch all the action from the Tokyo Olympics live on NBC

Tokyo Olympics 3 hours ago

5 to Watch: Stanford's Ledecky Goes for Gold, Men's Basketball Looks to Rebound

Simone Biles 5 hours ago

Simone Biles: ‘Being Head Star Isn't an Easy Feat'

Unlike Holyfield, Nyika said he emerged unscathed.

"He tried to bite my cheek bone, but luckily it was a little bit slippery," Nyika told Sky Sport, via RNZ. "He probably got a mouthful of sweat -- he also had his mouthguard in, so no broken skin."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Nyika was named the winner of the fight via unanimous decision. He will face Uladzislau Smiahlikau of Belarus in a heavyweight quarterfinal on Friday.

This article tagged under:

boxing
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us