Youness Baalla Channels Mike Tyson With Attempted Bite in Olympic Boxing

If you are Evander Holyfield, do not read any further.

Moroccan boxer Youness Baalla brought back flashbacks of Mike Tyson's infamous 1997 "Bite Fight" with Holyfield on Tuesday morning during a heavyweight bout against New Zealand's David Nyika.

In the final round, Baalla engaged Nyika in a hold and went for Nyika's right ear. The two were separated and finished out the fight without any punishment assessed.

Unlike Holyfield, Nyika said he emerged unscathed.

"He tried to bite my cheek bone, but luckily it was a little bit slippery," Nyika told Sky Sport, via RNZ. "He probably got a mouthful of sweat -- he also had his mouthguard in, so no broken skin."

Nyika was named the winner of the fight via unanimous decision. He will face Uladzislau Smiahlikau of Belarus in a heavyweight quarterfinal on Friday.