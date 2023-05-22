NFL

Tom Brady Agrees to Buy Minority Stake in Raiders, Pending NFL Approval

Brady would still be able to pursue a broadcasting career with FOX in 2024

By Sanjesh Singh

Tom Brady appears bound for his third NFL franchise – just not in the way most would’ve expected. 

Brady reportedly has agreed with the Las Vegas Raiders to buy a minority stake of the team, owner Mark Davis said on Monday.

“We have come to an agreement for Tom Brady to become a partner in the Raiders and we have submitted it to the NFL for approval,” Davis said, via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez“We’re excited for Tom to join the Raiders and it’s exciting because he will be just the third player in the history of the National Football League to become an owner.”

Reports of Brady’s intended purchase came to light in mid-May, when it was revealed the two sides had been in discussions “for weeks.” 

The 45-year-old, who announced his second retirement after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs earlier this year, would not play any role in football operations should the deal become official, and he’d still be able to pursue his lucrative broadcast deal with FOX beginning in 2024.

The NFL approval is not expected to materialize this week, however.

Brady already has ownership ties in Las Vegas after he became a part-owner of the WNBA’s Aces in March.

