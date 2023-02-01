Tom Brady

Tom Brady Gets Offer to Make Football Return Hours After Retirement

Broadcaster during the NFL season and AFL quarterback in the offseason?

By Eric Mullin

Tom Brady has already received an offer to make a football comeback.

But it's not from an NFL team.

Hours after Brady announced he was retiring from the NFL on Wednesday, the Arena Football League revealed plans to return in 2024 following a four-year hiatus.

So, of course, the AFL decided to shoot its shot with the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Broadcaster for FOX during the NFL season and AFL quarterback in the offseason? Intriguing, but probably not what Brady has in mind for his post-NFL-playing days.

The AFL, which shut down in 2019 after filing for bankruptcy, is under the new ownership of F1 Sports & Entertainment. The league's return season will feature 16 teams with a 10-game regular season followed by a postseason.

