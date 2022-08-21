Tom Brady

Tom Brady Returning to Buccaneers in Coming Days

Brady was excused from the team on Aug. 11 due to personal reasons

By Eric Mullin

Tom Brady's return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is imminent.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback will rejoin the Bucs in the coming days, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Sunday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Monday is when Brady is expected to return.

Brady was excused from the team on Aug. 11 due to personal reasons. The absence was pre-planned, with Brady and Bowles having discussed the QB taking time off before training camp even started.

The initial plan was for Brady to be back sometime following Tampa Bay's preseason against the Tennessee Titans, which took place on Saturday. Bowles, however, was non-committal when asked about that return timeline earlier this week.

"We'll see," Bowles said on Thursday. "We'll talk about it next week. Not concerned about it right now. We're trying to practice against Tennessee and play a game. I said (Brady will return) 'sometime after Tennessee.' There's no definitive date for me. But we'll check on it, we'll keep in touch and we'll find out."

But now Brady will indeed be back just days after the Bucs' second preseason game.

Tampa Bay closes out the preseason against the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 27. Bowles said a decision has not been made yet on whether Brady will play in the preseason finale.

The Bucs' 2022 season opener is set for Sept. 11 in Dallas against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

