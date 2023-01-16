NFL Playoffs

Tom Brady Throws Ugly Interception in End Zone Vs. Cowboys

It was the first red zone interception of Brady's Bucs tenure

By Eric Mullin

USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is going to want this one back.

Early in the second quarter of Monday night's wild card game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was picked off in the back of the end zone by Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse.

There wasn't a Buccaneers player close to where Brady threw the ball, making it a relatively easy pick for Kearse.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Brady hadn't thrown a red zone interception as a member of the Bucs until then.

It's unclear if Brady was trying to throw it away or if he was expecting one of his targets to move to that area. Either way, it was an ugly turnover that ended a promising 10-play, 70-yard drive for Tampa Bay.

The Cowboys capitalized on the turnover as well, marching down the field before quarterback Dak Prescott scrambled untouched into the end zone on a fourth-and-goal from Tampa Bay's 1-yard line.

Sports

49ers Jan 15

Brock Purdy's Jaw-Dropping Playoff Debut Vs. Seahawks Was One for the Books

49ers Jan 14

Brock Purdy Gives Wholesome Response to LeBron James Shout-Out After 49ers Win

The score gave Dallas a 12-0 lead with over six minutes remaining in the half after Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed his second straight extra point.

This article tagged under:

NFL PlayoffsNFLDallas CowboysTampa Bay Buccaneers
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us