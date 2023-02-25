Tracking Every Result From the 2023 HSBC Los Angeles Sevens

Rugby fans are in for quite the treat on Saturday and Sunday.

Forty-five games worth of treats, actually. The 2023 HSBC Los Angeles Sevens is the next tournament on the schedule, and the schedule is filled with action on Feb. 25 and 26.

With 24 games scheduled between 16 teams on Saturday followed by knockout and placement games on Sunday, here’s a tracker of every result as the scorelines unfold (all times Pacific):

Saturday, Feb. 25

9:15 a.m.: Great Britain 7 - 5 Argentina

9:37 a.m.: France 19 - 7 Spain

9:59 a.m.: Samoa 26 - 19 USA

10:21 a.m.: New Zealand 26 - 7 Chile

10:43 a.m.: Australia vs. Kenya

11:05 a.m.: Fiji vs. Japan

11:27 a.m.: Ireland vs. Uruguay

11:49 a.m.: South Africa vs. Canada

12:11 p.m.: Great Britain vs. Spain

12:33 p.m.: France vs. Argentina

1:12 p.m.: Samoa vs. Chile

1:34 p.m.: USA vs. New Zealand

1:56 p.m.: Australia vs. Japan

2:18 p.m.: Fiji vs. Kenya

2:40 p.m.: Ireland vs. Canada

3:02 p.m.: South Africa vs. Uruguay

3:24 p.m.: Argentina vs. Spain

3:46 p.m.: France vs. Great Britain

4:08 p.m.: USA vs. Chile

4:30 p.m.: New Zealand vs. Samoa

5:37 p.m.: Kenya vs. Japan

6:05 p.m.: Fiji vs. Australia

6:35 p.m.: Uruguay vs. Canada

7:03 p.m.: South Africa vs. Ireland

Sunday, Feb. 26: