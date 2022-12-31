NFL

Trey Lance Has Second Ankle Surgery, Expected Back for 49ers OTAs

Lance is expected to make a full recovery from the procedure

By Matt Maiocco

Lance has second ankle surgery, expected back for 49ers OTAs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Quarterback Trey Lance underwent surgery to remove hardware that was inserted into his right ankle during the initial surgery in September, the 49ers announced Saturday.

Lance is expected to make a full recovery from the Friday procedure, and return for organized team activities next offseason.

Because of the location of the fracture that Lance sustained during a Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks, the hardware placement was close to a tendon in Lance’s ankle. During his rehabilitation, the close proximity of the tendon proved to cause irritation in his ankle, the team said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

After consulting with multiple specialists, "the decision was made to have the hardware removed to prevent future issues in the ankle," the team said.

Lance, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, entered the season as the 49ers' starting quarterback. He completed 15 of 31 passes for 194 yards and no touchdowns with one interception before suffering the injury.

Jimmy Garoppolo took over at quarterback for 10 games before a broken foot sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Now, the 49ers' season with championship aspirations is in the hands of rookie Brock Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Sports

Bay Area Dec 31, 2022

2022 Bay Area Sports Moments: Warriors Win Title, 49ers Take NFC West, Giants Retire Will Clark's Number

Warriors Dec 30, 2022

Warriors Observations: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson Fuel Win Vs. Blazers

RELATED: Why Bosa considers Ryans best D-coordinator he's had

There's plenty to speculate about the 49ers' future at quarterback. It definitely will be a hot topic this offseason, especially if Purdy continues to play well. But for now, the 49ers hope Lance fully heals and Purdy properly uses his versatile offensive weapons in a deep playoff run.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLSan Francisco 49ers
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us