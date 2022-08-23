Trey Lance's Preseason Finale Playing Time Outlined by Kyle Shanahan

Shanahan outlines 49ers' plan for Lance in preseason finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance saw about a game’s worth of activity last week during two practice sessions against the Minnesota Vikings.

Then, he was a spectator on Saturday, when the 49ers played their second of three preseason games.

On Thursday, Lance -- and most of the 49ers’ starters -- is scheduled to see extended action against the Houston Texans as the 49ers wrap up the preseason.

“I plan on playing those guys, but haven’t exactly decided how much,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday. “I know they won’t go past the first half. It’ll be first half, at the most.”

Lance played 11 snaps in the 49ers’ first exhibition game against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 12. He completed four of five pass attempts for 92 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown strike to rookie Danny Gray.

The 49ers’ offense has struggled completing passes and moving the ball against the team’s defense during practices this summer. Lance completed approximately 50 percent of his pass attempts against the 49ers’ first-team defense.

The 49ers' action against Houston will be the final tune-up before the club begins game-planning and preparations to face the Chicago Bears in the regular-season opener on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Lance will open his first season as the 49ers' starting quarterback, as he officially takes over for veteran Jimmy Garoppolo.

Shanahan said he wants to see Lance collect more experience with all the elements of playing the position during his time on the field against the Texans this week.

“I want to see him execute his job as well as he can: Get the team in and out of the huddle right, call the plays right, get the ball to the right spot, and when he can’t get it there, make sure he doesn’t have a turnover and possibly make a play,” Shanahan said.

“Just play the position the right way.”

