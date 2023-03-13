NBA

Trey Lyles Ejected for Shoving Giannis at End of Kings' Loss to Bucks

A scuffle ensued at the end of a tight Kings-Bucks game

By Ali Thanawalla

Lyles ejected for shoving Giannis, fighting Lopez late in loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Giannis Antetokounmpo was trying to dribble out the clock on the Milwaukee Bucks' 133-124 win over the Kings on Monday night at Golden 1 Center, but something was said and it led to an odd scuffle in the final seconds of the game.

With 15.4 seconds remaining in regulation, Antetokounmpo dribbled toward and in front of Trey Lyles who then shoved the two-time NBA MVP. Bucks center Brook Lopez came to the defense of his superstar teammate, getting into Lyles' face.

The ensuing brouhaha involved several players and coaches, pushing up against the scorer's table.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Lyles and Lopez both were ejected from the game, marring a tightly contested matchup between two of the best teams in the NBA.

"We have our teammate's back," Kings star Domantas Sabonis told reporters after the game. "Trey didn't like what was happening. We're all there for him."

Sports

NBA 3 hours ago

Klay Thompson Erupts for 33 Points, Eight 3-Pointers in First Half Vs. Suns

49ers 9 hours ago

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold, 49ers Agree to One-Year Contract for Vet QB

Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 46 points while adding 12 rebounds and four assists in the Bucks' win.

RELATED: Why Perk predicts Kings will make Western Conference finals

The NBA likely will have something to say after reviewing all the available videos of the incident.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBASacramento KingsMilwaukee Bucks
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us