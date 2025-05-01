Kentucky Derby

2025 Kentucky Derby horses: Here are the names, posts and jockeys for this year

The field for this year's Kentucky Derby has 19 horses competing following a pair of scratches

By Logan Reardon

Before the Kentucky Derby begins, you have to get to know the animals that make it happen.

Nineteen of the world's fastest horses will compete at Churchill Downs this year in the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Like any year, there are plenty of creative and interesting names associated with the horses.

Here's a look at the field for the 2025 Kentucky Derby:

How many horses are in the Kentucky Derby?

There are 20 post positions available for the Kentucky Derby each year, but this year's race is set to feature to just 19 horses following multiple scratches.

List of the Kentucky Derby horses in 2025

The group of 19 horses in the 2025 field, along with their program numbers, is as follows:

  • No. 1 Citizen Bull
  • No. 2 Neoequos
  • No. 3 Final Gambit
  • No. 5 American Promise
  • No. 6 Admire Daytona
  • No. 7 Luxor Cafe
  • No. 8 Journalism
  • No. 9 Burnham Square
  • No. 11 Flying Mohawk
  • No. 12 East Avenue
  • No. 13 Publisher
  • No. 14 Tiztastic
  • No. 15 Render Judgment
  • No. 16 Coal Battle
  • No. 17 Sandman
  • No. 18 Sovereignty
  • No. 19 Chunk of Gold
  • No. 20 Owen Almighty
  • No. 21 Baeza

Rodriguez (the No. 4 horse) was scratched on Thursday with a minor foot bruise, allowing Baeza to draw into the field. Grande (the No. 10 horse) was then scratched on Friday due to a cracked heel.

2025 Kentucky Derby odds and post positions

Here's a look at the post positions, horse names, jockeys, trainers and current odds (as of Friday):

Post positionHorse name and program numberJockeyTrainerOdds to win
1.Citizen BullMartin GarciaBob Baffert14-1
2.NeoequosFlavien PratSaffie Joseph Jr.49-1
3.Final GambitLuan MachadoBrad Cox15-1
4.American PromiseNik JuarezWayne Lukas12-1
5.Admire DaytonaChristophe LemaireYukihiro Kato41-1
6.Luxor CafeJoão MoreiraNoriyuki Hori11-1
7.JournalismUmberto RispoliMichael McCarthy7-2
8.Burnham SquareBrian Hernandez Jr.Ian Wilkes15-1
9.Flying MohawkJoseph RamosWhit Beckman32-1
10.East AvenueManuel FrancoBrendan P. Walsh37-1
11.PublisherIrad Ortiz Jr.Steven Asmussen28-1
12.TiztasticJoel RosarioSteven Asmussen19-1
13.Render JudgmentJulien LeparouxKenneth McPeek15-1
14.Coal BattleJuan VargasLonnie Briley27-1
15.SandmanJosé OrtizMark Casse9-2
16.SovereigntyJunior AlvaradoWilliam Mott9-1
17.Chunk of GoldJareth LoveberryEthan West28-1
18.Owen AlmightyJavier CasellanoBrian Lynch40-1
19. BaezaFlavien PratJohn A. Shirreffs18-1

Who is the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby in 2025?

Journalism has the shortest odds to win the Kentucky Derby this year at 7-2 (as of Friday).

It would mark the first win at Churchill Downs for both trainer Michael McCarthy and jockey Umberto Rispoli.

The 3-year-old colt got its name from co-owner Aron Wellman, who was the sports editor of the Beverly Hills High School newspaper. Journalism has won four straight races after finishing third in his debut last October, all with Rispoli as the jockey.

