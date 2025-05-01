2025 Kentucky Derby horses: Here are the names, posts and jockeys for this year

Before the Kentucky Derby begins, you have to get to know the animals that make it happen.

Nineteen of the world's fastest horses will compete at Churchill Downs this year in the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Like any year, there are plenty of creative and interesting names associated with the horses.

Here's a look at the field for the 2025 Kentucky Derby:

How many horses are in the Kentucky Derby?

There are 20 post positions available for the Kentucky Derby each year, but this year's race is set to feature to just 19 horses following multiple scratches.

List of the Kentucky Derby horses in 2025

The group of 19 horses in the 2025 field, along with their program numbers, is as follows:

No. 1 Citizen Bull

No. 2 Neoequos

No. 3 Final Gambit

No. 5 American Promise

No. 6 Admire Daytona

No. 7 Luxor Cafe

No. 8 Journalism

No. 9 Burnham Square

No. 11 Flying Mohawk

No. 12 East Avenue

No. 13 Publisher

No. 14 Tiztastic

No. 15 Render Judgment

No. 16 Coal Battle

No. 17 Sandman

No. 18 Sovereignty

No. 19 Chunk of Gold

No. 20 Owen Almighty

No. 21 Baeza

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Rodriguez (the No. 4 horse) was scratched on Thursday with a minor foot bruise, allowing Baeza to draw into the field. Grande (the No. 10 horse) was then scratched on Friday due to a cracked heel.

2025 Kentucky Derby odds and post positions

Here's a look at the post positions, horse names, jockeys, trainers and current odds (as of Friday):

Post position Horse name and program number Jockey Trainer Odds to win 1. Citizen Bull Martin Garcia Bob Baffert 14-1 2. Neoequos Flavien Prat Saffie Joseph Jr. 49-1 3. Final Gambit Luan Machado Brad Cox 15-1 4. American Promise Nik Juarez Wayne Lukas 12-1 5. Admire Daytona Christophe Lemaire Yukihiro Kato 41-1 6. Luxor Cafe João Moreira Noriyuki Hori 11-1 7. Journalism Umberto Rispoli Michael McCarthy 7-2 8. Burnham Square Brian Hernandez Jr. Ian Wilkes 15-1 9. Flying Mohawk Joseph Ramos Whit Beckman 32-1 10. East Avenue Manuel Franco Brendan P. Walsh 37-1 11. Publisher Irad Ortiz Jr. Steven Asmussen 28-1 12. Tiztastic Joel Rosario Steven Asmussen 19-1 13. Render Judgment Julien Leparoux Kenneth McPeek 15-1 14. Coal Battle Juan Vargas Lonnie Briley 27-1 15. Sandman José Ortiz Mark Casse 9-2 16. Sovereignty Junior Alvarado William Mott 9-1 17. Chunk of Gold Jareth Loveberry Ethan West 28-1 18. Owen Almighty Javier Casellano Brian Lynch 40-1 19. Baeza Flavien Prat John A. Shirreffs 18-1

Who is the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby in 2025?

Journalism has the shortest odds to win the Kentucky Derby this year at 7-2 (as of Friday).

It would mark the first win at Churchill Downs for both trainer Michael McCarthy and jockey Umberto Rispoli.

The 3-year-old colt got its name from co-owner Aron Wellman, who was the sports editor of the Beverly Hills High School newspaper. Journalism has won four straight races after finishing third in his debut last October, all with Rispoli as the jockey.

A few fun facts for fans heading into the Kentucky Derby.