These Post Positions Have Produced the Most and Fewest Kentucky Derby Winners

Lucky number … five?

The post positions for each of the horses in the 149th Kentucky Derby were randomly assigned on Monday, with some changes coming after a series of scratches.

So, which horses have history on their side in regard to the starting positions? And which ones don’t?

With the first Triple Crown event of 2023 in the books, here’s a look at Kentucky Derby winners by post position.

Which post position has the most Kentucky Derby wins?

History was on the side of Tapit Trace, as the highest number of Derby winners have come from the No. 5 spot. Ten of the 93 horses that began in that gate went on to be crowned champion, more than any other post position. The most recent champion was Always Dreaming in 2017.

Which post position has the fewest Kentucky Derby wins?

Mandarin Hero, who's among the long shots, has the unenviable task of breaking a Kentucky Derby curse. Of the 43 horses that have started in the No. 17 gate, zero were winners. It’s the only post position that hasn’t produced a Derby champion.

Kentucky Derby winners by post position

Generally speaking, it’s more advantageous to start from a gate toward the middle. Being too far inside could make it difficult to get out in front of a large field.

While the No. 1 and 2 post positions have produced a combined 15 champions, it’s been nearly 40 years since the last one. And the No. 3 spot hasn’t seen a winner since 1998.

Starting too far outside, meanwhile, creates a longer path to the inside of the track. The No. 17 through 20 post positions have combined for five victories in 126 starts.

Although, the No. 20 spot actually boasts the best winning percentage of any gate. After Rich Strike’s historic upset last year, there have now been two champions in 18 starts from the No. 20 post position. But, following the withdrawal of five horses, the 19th and 20th gates won't be in the play this year.

In 2023, Mage's win out of post position No. 8 bumped its tally by one.

Here’s a full look at Kentucky Derby winners by post position, according to America’s Best Racing:

1: 8 wins in 93 starts, last winner in 1986

2: 7 wins in 93 starts, last winner in 1978

3: 5 wins in 93 starts, last winner in 1998

4: 5 wins in 93 starts, last winner in 2010

5: 10 wins in 93 starts, last winner in 2017

6: 2 wins in 93 starts, last winner 1993

7: 8 wins in 92 starts, last winner in 2021

8: 9 wins in 93 starts, last winner in 2023

9: 4 wins in 89 starts, last winner in 1972

10: 9 wins in 86 starts, last winner in 2005

11: 2 wins in 82 starts, last winner in 1988

12: 3 wins in 78 starts, last winner in 1971

13: 5 wins in 76 starts, last winner in 2016

14: 2 wins in 66 starts, last winner in 1961

15: 6 wins in 61 starts, last winner in 2020

16: 4 wins in 50 starts, last winner in 2011

17: 0 wins in 43 starts

18: 2 wins in 35 starts, last winner in 2019

19: 1 win in 30 starts, last winner in 2012

20: 2 wins in 18 starts, last winner in 2022

What are the Kentucky Derby 2023 post positions?

And here are the post positions for this weekend’s Derby:

1. Hit Show

2. Verifying

3. Two Phil's

4. Confidence Game

5. Tapit Trice

6. Kingsbarns

7. Reincarnate

8. Mage

9. Disarm

10. Jace's Road

11. Sun Thunder

12. Angel of Empire

13. Raise Cain

14. Derma Sotogake

15. Rocket Can

16. Cyclone Mischief

17. Mandarin Hero

18. King Russell