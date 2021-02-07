NFL

‘True Raiders' Charles Woodson, Tom Flores Enter Hall of Fame Together

By Las Vegas Review-Journal

Getty Images photos

'True Raiders' Woodson, Flores enter Hall of Fame together originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Raiders coaching legend Tom Flores watched Raiders superstar Charles Woodson play for the franchise while broadcasting games for the team’s radio network.

“He was a true Raider, just like the Raiders before him,” Flores said. “It’s a joy to see guys make big plays in big games and handle themselves like a pro.

“I always tried to do that as a player and do that as a coach. It was a great journey for me, and I’m sure it was for Charles.”

A journey that’s ending in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Flores and Woodson were announced on Saturday as members of the Hall’s 2021 class. On Sunday, they expressed their joy and gratitude for their forthcoming enshrinement, which is scheduled from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9 at the museum in Canton, Ohio.

