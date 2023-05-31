Florida Panthers

Turn Back the Clock: What Life Was Like During Florida Panthers' 1996 Stanley Cup Run

It was a much different world in June 1996

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

On June 3 of this year, the Florida Panthers will skate on the ice in Las Vegas to compete for the Stanley Cup for just the second time in franchise history.

The historical moment will come just one day shy of 27 years since the Panthers opened the team’s first-ever Stanley Cup series - one they would lose in a four-game sweep at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche.

It was a much different world in June 1996, so let's take a look at some of the top songs and movies and what things cost over a quarter century ago.

  • Average cost for a gallon of milk - $2.53
  • Average cost for a gallon of gas - $1.43
Top Songs on Billboard Hot 100 List

  • ‘The Crossroads’ by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
  • ‘Always Be My Baby’ by Mariah Carey
  • ‘Because You Loved Me’ by Celine Dion
  • ‘Give Me One Reason’ by Tracy Chapman
  • ‘You’re The One’ by SWV

Top Movies During Week of June 1st – 7th (in terms of money made)

  • The Rock
  • Mission: Impossible
  • Twister
  • Dragonheart
  • Eddie

Top TV Shows (all aired on NBC)

  • ER
  • Seinfeld
  • Suddenly Susan
  • Friends
  • The Naked Truth

Florida PanthersNHL
