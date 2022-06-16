Golden State Warriors

Twitter Erupts After Warriors Beat Celtics, Win 2022 NBA Finals

Golden State clinched its fourth NBA title in eight years

By Taylor Wirth

For the fourth time in eight seasons, the Warriors are NBA champions. 

Beating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden, Golden State took care of business on the road, winning the series and cementing themselves as one of the greatest dynasties in the history of the NBA. 

As the buzzer sounded, Twitter went nuts and the Warriors once again were crowned champs. 

Talk about a familiar feeling for Dub Nation. 

A rollercoaster ride of a season ends with a fairytale ending for a team that posted the NBA's worst record just two years ago. 

