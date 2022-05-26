Twitter Erupts as Warriors Return to NBA Finals, Eliminate Mavericks

Warriors' return to Finals makes NBA Twitter erupt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The boys are back -- in the NBA Finals, that is.

With their close-out victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday, the Warriors didn't just have Chase Center in an uproar, but Twitter, too.

The gentleman's sweep sent Golden State to its sixth Finals appearance in the last eight seasons, and social media was in awe of the Warriors' playoff resurgence after missing out on the postseason the last two years.

They reveled in the excellence of the team's dynastic trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, too, who couldn't be stopped on Thursday.

And for that reason, the Mavs are out ð pic.twitter.com/N9QwtIdwZ8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 27, 2022

That's now six straight NBA Finals appearances for the Warriors when Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are all healthy



An absolutely iconic trio — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) May 27, 2022

The Warriors are back in the Finals. Keep talking. — Fast Break (@GSWFastBreak) May 27, 2022

Draymond just knows how to play big games!!! #GSWvsMAVS ð — Bogdan Bogdanovic (@LeaderOfHorde) May 27, 2022

Curry, Klay and Draymond have now gone to the NBA Finals as many times as Michael Jordan. Rarified Air. #DubNation #GoldBlooded — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) May 27, 2022

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors are headed back to the NBA Finals.



Their 6th trip in the last 8 seasons.



They are now 18-0 in all Western Conference postseason series in the Kerr era — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) May 27, 2022

CLOSEOUT KLAY ð



32 PTS

12/25 FG

8/16 3PM



FINALS BOUND.pic.twitter.com/o1Crv7whBi — Overtime (@overtime) May 27, 2022

Congrats to the @warriors for another trip to the finals. Great team effortâ¼ï¸ So glad to see @KlayThompson break out and have a great game. Happy for @StephenCurry30 getting MVP — Rick Barry (@Rick24Barry) May 27, 2022

The scariest part for the rest of the NBA is that the Warriors are going to be soooo much better next season than they are right now. #NBAConferenceFinals #NBAonTNT — Jared Greenberg (@JaredSGreenberg) May 27, 2022

The moment the @warriors won the Western Conference Finals at Chase Center ð¥¹ pic.twitter.com/ha58LRCccS — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) May 27, 2022

Soak it in, #DubNation



Four more to go. pic.twitter.com/wmqINkhs4M — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 27, 2022

From an injury-plagued season to a playoff ascension, the Warriors were able to close it out on their home court and prove their doubters wrong.

Now, they'll rest up as they wait to see if they face the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics in the Finals, with Game 1 set for Thursday, June 2 at Chase Center.