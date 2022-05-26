Twitter Erupts as Warriors Return to NBA Finals, Eliminate Mavericks

Warriors' return to Finals makes NBA Twitter erupt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The boys are back -- in the NBA Finals, that is.
With their close-out victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday, the Warriors didn't just have Chase Center in an uproar, but Twitter, too.
The gentleman's sweep sent Golden State to its sixth Finals appearance in the last eight seasons, and social media was in awe of the Warriors' playoff resurgence after missing out on the postseason the last two years.
They reveled in the excellence of the team's dynastic trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, too, who couldn't be stopped on Thursday.
From an injury-plagued season to a playoff ascension, the Warriors were able to close it out on their home court and prove their doubters wrong.
Now, they'll rest up as they wait to see if they face the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics in the Finals, with Game 1 set for Thursday, June 2 at Chase Center.