Twitter Explodes to Reports of Patrick Beverley Joining Russell Westbrook, LeBron James on Lakers

Twitter explodes to reports of Pat Bev joining Westbrook, LeBron on Lakers

It’s actually about to happen – Patrick Beverley reportedly will soon be teammates with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

Beverley and LeBron seem to have a good relationship off the court but things have definitely gotten interesting on the court on several occasions, such as last season when the former Minnesota Timberwolves guard began trolling the Los Angeles Lakers star.

With Westbrook, however, it’s certainly more heated. In that same video, Beverley can be seen calling the UCLA product “trash” and holding his nose to indicate the guard, to put it bluntly, stinks. Their animated rivalry dates back years.

Whether Westbrook has a future with the Lakers remains unclear, but for now, it looks like all three players will be sharing a locker room come October.

Twitter, as predicted, did not hold back on cracking jokes involving the trio. Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions:

Pat Bev and Westbrook at Lakers training camp pic.twitter.com/Z4qxRH5Lia — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) August 25, 2022

Wow, definitely seems like the Lakers are keeping Russ, we know him and Pat Bev are close friends who really get along well. https://t.co/Dv66iDgtW0 — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) August 25, 2022

Lakers adding Pat Bev to the locker room pic.twitter.com/AeuiBXzyeA — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) August 25, 2022

Russell Westbrook when he sees Pat Bev open pic.twitter.com/GFVDzInFw1 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 25, 2022

Pat Bev really gonna bump Russ from his last ever starting gig. Universe is cruel. https://t.co/CfF6wzALZ7 — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) August 25, 2022

Lakers fans deleting all their Patrick Beverley tweets from his time with the Clippers: pic.twitter.com/7rIeGZJGkF — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) August 25, 2022

Russell Westbrook spent much of last season complaining publicly about people hating on him and his team just traded for his biggest hater — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) August 25, 2022