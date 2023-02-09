We are just days away from Super Bowl LVII and fans around the world are getting excited to catch the action … or not.

Jimmy Fallon, star of NBC’s The Tonight Show, asked Twitter a simple, fun question that got twisted into various directions.

“It's Hashtags time! In honor of the Super Bowl this weekend, tweet out a funny three-word Super Bowl prediction. Could be on the show! #3WordSuperBowl,” the tweet read.

Some expressed their excitement about the iconic commercials while others are ecstatic about Rihanna’s halftime performance. Many are even hyped to see the Kelce brothers square off on the grand stage.

Very few actually tweeted about the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nonetheless, here’s how the internet responded to Fallon’s tweet in a hilarious plot twist:

Without a doubt, there are millions that are tuning in to Super Bowl LVII just to catch Rihanna perform live for the first time in five years. They are the Rihanna stans:

Rihanna Will Win #3WordSuperBowl — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) February 8, 2023

Rihanna Concert Day #3WordSuperBowl — Jandro Huit (@fortyPlusNewbie) February 8, 2023

In classic Super Bowl fashion, many fans are solely tuning in to catch the iconic, star-studded commercials. Especially with commercials costing businesses $7 million for 30-second slots, these ads better go hard.

Here for commercials #3WordSuperBowl (and I mean I'm ONLY here for the commercials lol) 🤣 — Alexis A. (@oXGlitterDivaXo) February 9, 2023

Whether you enjoy football or not, everyone loves a little sibling showdown. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce will be battling for the Vince Lombardi Trophy … and bragging rights.

Mama Kelce Wins #3WordSuperBowl — Cambro Manufacturing (@Cambro1) February 8, 2023

Kelce Hurts Kelce — Cathy Riggs (@joca944) February 8, 2023

A Kelce Wins! — Susan Finch (@Macfinch) February 8, 2023

Last but not least, you have your Super Bowl haters that claim that they rather do anything besides watch the biggest sporting event of the year.

Not Gonna Watch — KayFour (@KayFour) February 8, 2023