NFL

Twitter Questions Sean Payton-Broncos Marriage Before It Even Begins

The Broncos reportedly traded two draft picks for the Super Bowl-winning head coach

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Twitter questions Payton-Broncos marriage before it even begins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Most marriages begin with happiness – a ceremony surrounded by friends and family, a relaxing honeymoon and maybe even a grace period for any potential disagreements.

If social media is any indication, the Denver Broncos and new head coach Sean Payton aren't off to the smoothest start.

The Broncos reportedly finalized a trade to acquire Payton from the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

But according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Super Bowl-winning head coach wasn’t their first choice. Rapoport reported that Denver spent Tuesday trying to hire DeMeco Ryans, who was later announced as the Houston Texans’ coach, before pivoting back to Payton.

Rapoport later reported that Payton was Denver’s third choice, behind Ryans and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Sports

NFL

DeMeco Ryans Hired as Texans' New Head Coach on Six-Year Contract

49ers

49ers 2023 QB Situation: Brock Purdy's Injury Opens Trey Lance Option

Several other insiders, including ESPN’s Adam Schefter, refuted Rapoport’s report that the Broncos pursued Ryans on Tuesday.

But Twitter took Rapoport’s report and ran with it.

Several others were quick to get off jokes about the pairing of Payton and Russell Wilson, who struggled mightily in his first season with the Broncos.

Only time will tell if the Broncos succeed under Payton, but they certainly didn’t win the popular vote on social media with how things went down.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLDenver Broncos
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us