Twitter Reacts to Warriors' Historic 21-0 NBA Finals Run Vs. Celtics

It was the longest run in an NBA Finals game in 50 years

By Taylor Wirth

Twitter reacts to Warriors' historic 21-0 run vs. Celtics

After a slow start to begin Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, the Warriors made their presence felt with a historic run to close out the first quarter and into the second. 

Trailing Boston 22-16 with 2:30 remaining in the first, Golden State went on a 21-0 run, the longest scoring run in a Finals game in over 50 years.

Everything was going the Warriors' way and they got key contributions from players such as Jordan Poole, Draymond Green, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Gary Payton II. Twitter had some fun with the Celtics' first-half implosion. 

The Warriors closed out the first half with a commanding 54-39 lead over the Celtics, just 24 minutes away from hoisting their fourth Larry O'Brien Trophy in the last eight seasons

RELATED: Animated Kerr calls out refs for missing Smart's two straight flops

Fortunately for Boston, they've already overcome a sizeable Warriors lead after halftime, erasing a 15-point deficit late in the third quarter of Game 1. The Warriors would be wise to keep their foot on the gas against this Celtics team. 

