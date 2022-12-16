Zach Wilson

Twitter's Not Holding Back With Zach Wilson Starting vs. Lions

Wilson will start under center in Week 15 after White was ruled out with a rib injury

By Marsha Green

NBC Universal, Inc.

Mike White is out. Zach Wilson is in. 

The New York Jets were forced to make another quarterback move, three weeks after benching Wilson for White. Wilson will start under center in Week 15 after White was ruled out with a rib injury.

With Wilson making his return, NFL Twitter immediately reacted to the Jets’ latest move. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Sports

49ers

49ers Report Card: Grading Offense, Defense in NFC West-Clinching Win

49ers

Nick Bosa Explains Refs' Roughing-The-Passer Call in 49ers-Seahawks Game

Some fans, however, weren’t pleased with the QB change.

Wilson has had his share of struggles since being drafted third overall in 2021.

In his seven starts this season, he has 1,279 passing yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions and the last time Wilson was on the field the Jets suffered a 10-3 defeat to the New England Patriots. 

Now, Wilson may be on his last opportunity to prove himself with the Jets.

This article tagged under:

Zach WilsonNew York Jets
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us