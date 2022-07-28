Two-Time Major Champ Bubba Watson Is Joining LIV Golf

Bubba Watson has made the decision to join LIV Golf — the latest major winner to leave the PGA Tour in favor of the rogue league that started earlier this year.

Watson made the announcement on Tuesday via Twitter where he noted he will start his LIV Golf career at the next event in Boston from Sept. 2-4 as a "non-playing team captain."

In case you missed the broadcast… pic.twitter.com/G9PLQR0ntm — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) July 29, 2022

Watson’s torn meniscus has kept him sidelined since May's PGA Championship at Southern Hills. The injury forced him to skip the last two majors of 2022 — the US Open and the Open Championship.

In the announcement, Watson disclosed that he's going to be working on a new name and logo for his team.

"It's going to be fun and I'm looking forward to being part of an exciting new concept in professional golf and seeing how it evolves," he concluded.

Watson, a two-time Masters champion (2012 and 2014), has been ranked as high as No. 2 in the World Golf Ranking and is currently ranked No. 86.

He joins Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel and Dustin Johnson as the sixth Masters winner to transfer over to LIV Golf. Those six golfers have claimed nine of the last 19 green jackets at The Masters.

