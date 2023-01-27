United States Will Host 2024 Copa America Tournament

The Copa America is coming to the United States.

In 2024, the U.S. will host the men's Copa America as part of a "strategic collaboration agreement" between CONCACAF and CONMEBOL.

For the first time since 2016, the Copa America is BACK in the United States!



All ten CONMEBOL nations will compete alongside six CONCACAF guest nations who will qualify through the Nations League. pic.twitter.com/VKoHm7oVAQ — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 27, 2023

The tournament typically includes South America's 10 national teams and two guests, but it will expand to 16 teams -- adding six from CONCACAF -- in 2024. The U.S. men's national team will still have to qualify for the tournament through the 2023-24 CONCACAF Nations League, but they will be favored to do so alongside Mexico and Canada.

Copa America is one of the most competitive international soccer tournaments in the world due to the dominance of South American clubs like Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

The United States has participated in Copa America four times (1993, 1995, 2007 and 2016). It hosted in 2016, but that edition of Copa America was just a commemorative version to celebrate an agreement between CONCACAF and CONMEBOL for the 100-year anniversary of the first tournament.

With the U.S. now hosting the 2024 Copa America and 2026 World Cup, the world's best soccer players will be spending a lot of time in America over the next few years.