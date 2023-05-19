NCAA

University of Louisiana-Lafayette Champion Water-Skier Dies ‘Suddenly' at 18

Water Ski Canada said in a statement Michael Arthur “Micky” Geller died “suddenly” but no cause of death was disclosed

By Marlene Lenthang | NBC News

USA TODAY Sports

A champion water skier who studied at a Louisiana university has died “suddenly” at the age of 18, school officials and his water ski team announced.

Michael Arthur “Micky” Geller, a freshman at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and member of the school’s Ragin’ Cajuns Waterski Team, died Saturday, according to his obituary.

Geller, who was studying kinesiology and hailed from Ontario, Canada, was a renowned athlete who ranked sixth in the world as a junior water skier in the U21 jump, according to the university.

