Uruguay Leads Four-Nation Joint Bid to Host 2030 FIFA World Cup

The 2030 FIFA World Cup may be having a full-circle moment.

Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile officially launched a four-nation joint bid to host the prestigious tournament in 2030, CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domíguez announced on Tuesday:

Nos reunimos para lanzar de forma oficial la Candidatura de Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay y Chile al Mundial 2030. Muchas gracias por el apoyo del presidente Luis Lacalle Pou, juntos podemos traer el torneo a la cuna del fútbol. pic.twitter.com/MDNv2T9ms5 — Alejandro Domínguez (@agdws) August 2, 2022

After hosting the first ever World Cup in 1930, Uruguay is hoping to bring back the tournament to mark the 100-year anniversary of the initial one, with Argentina, Paraguay and Chile also in the fold. Chile hosted the 1962 tournament, while Argentina had it in 1978. Paraguay is the only nation of the four not to have hosted the competition in any format.

“One hundred years (since the first World Cup) will be achieved only once. And it has to come back home,” Domínguez said at a press conference. “We believe that is more than enough of a reason for FIFA to accept that this becomes the only bid.”

If the bid goes through, the tournament would be called the ”Southern Cone” World Cup, named after the geography of the four South American countries. The last nation in the continent to host the tournament was Brazil in 2014.

Other nations competing to host in 2030 include Spain and Portugal, which would also be a joint bid. The two countries confirmed the bid in 2021. FIFA is expected to make its choice within two years.

Qatar is hosting the 2022 tournament this November, while the U.S., Mexico and Canada are hosting together in 2026.