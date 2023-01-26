US Figure Skating Championships Underway in San Jose

The U.S. Figure Skating Championships were underway Thursday at SAP Center in San Jose, and the competition could be a sneak preview of the athletes representing Team USA at the Milano Olympics in 2026.

Skaters to watch in the women's tilt this week are Olympic bronze medalist Bradie Tenell, Starr Andrews, Alexa Gasparotto and Amber Glenn.

Reigning U.S. champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates are the favorites in the ice dancing competiton.

In the men's category, keep an eye on Jason Brown, whose been to the Olympics twice before, and Ilia Malinin, whose parents are both Olympic skaters.

