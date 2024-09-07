US Open Day 13: Sabalenka vs. Pegula in women's singles final

It's Day 13 of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York featuring the women's singles final and the men's doubles final.

Who plays Saturday at the US Open?

Aryna Sabalenka will be on the court for the women's championship match at the U.S. Open for the second straight year. The No. 2 seed from Belarus faces American Jessica Pegula, the No. 6 seed who will be playing in her first Grand Slam final. That match is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. EDT in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Sabalenka lost to another player from the U.S., Coco Gauff, in last year's title match at Flushing Meadows. A victory would give Sabalenka her second major trophy of the season, after she began 2024 by defending her Australian Open title. Play begins on Ashe at noon with the men's doubles final, where the No. 7-seeded team of Australians Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson face No. 10 Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, both of Germany. The finals of the junior boys' and girls' singles and doubles tournaments also are scheduled.

Day 13 women's singles final result

Day 13 men's doubles final result

Who are the betting favorites for the US Open?

Sabalenka came into the tournament as the favorite to win the U.S. Open and goes into the final the same way, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. She is at -300 against Pegula, who is listed at +250. Sabalenka is -250 to win the first set, as she did last year against Gauff. Pegula is +175 to have the lead after a set. As for how long the match might go, two sets is listed at -225, with three sets at +155. In the men's final, top-ranked Jannik Sinner is a -300 money-line favorite against No. 12 seed Taylor Fritz, who is +270.

What happened Friday at the U.S. Open?

Fritz pulled out a 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory over No. 20 Frances Tiafoe in the first Grand Slam semifinal between two American men since 2005. It was the second time in three years that Tiafoe lost in the U.S. Open semis. Sinner beat No. 25 Jack Draper 7-5, 7-6 (3), 6-2 in a match that featured simultaneous treatment of both competitors by trainers deep in the 1 1/2-hour second set. Also, Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko won the women's doubles title for their first major as a team, beating Kristina Mladenovic and Zhang Shuai 6-4, 6-3.

What is the US Open schedule for the rest of the tournament?

—Saturday, Sept. 7: Women’s Final

—Sunday, Sept. 8: Men’s Final

What does the current bracket look like?

For live updates and latest bracket results, visit USOpen.org.

Key stats at the U.S. Open

22 — Grand Slam victories for Sinner in 2024. Only Novak Djokovic (8 times), Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (6 apiece), and Andy Murray (2) have reached that total in one season this century.

17— Victories for Fritz in 2024 at Grand Slam tournaments. Only Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras have won more among American men since 2000.

What was said at the U.S. Open?

“I’m going to give it everything I can possibly give it, so I can’t wait." — Fritz, on playing for his first major title.

“It’s not like magic, no? You have to go through certain moments. I lost matches by doing the right things and then you have to keep working on that, and then sometimes I won matches even doing the wrong things." — Sinner, on improving as a player.