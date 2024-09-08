US Open Day 14: Latest results, schedule of play and more

It's the final day of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York featuring the men's singles final.

Who plays Sunday at the US Open?

Jannik Sinner can win a second Grand Slam title of the year, or Taylor Fritz can win the first by an American man since 2003. The top-ranked Sinner and No. 12-seeded Fritz will play the U.S. Open title match at 2 p.m. EDT, a time that was moved up this year from the usual 4 p.m. start. Sinner won the Australian Open in January for his first major title and is 34-2 this year on hard courts. No American man has even appeared in a Grand Slam final since Andy Roddick lost to Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2009. The Americans have gone without a men's major champion since Roddick's victory at the U.S. Open in 2003.

(For Day 13 results click here.)

Day 14 men's singles final result

Check back soon for updates.

Who are the betting favorites for the US Open?

Sinner is a -375 money-line favorite against Fritz in the men's final, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Fritz is listed at +300. The Italian is -225 to win the first set, while Fritz, who lost the first set in both his victories over Casper Ruud in the fourth round and Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals, is +160. In the match featuring two of the top servers in the tournament, the over/under for total aces is 24.5, and for breaks of serve it's 6.5.

What happened Saturday at the U.S. Open?

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Aryna Sabalenka held off Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5 to win the U.S. Open for the first time. Sabalenka, who lost in the final against Coco Gauff last year in Flushing Meadows, added that title to the two in a row she has won at the Australian Open. Pegula, the No. 6 seed, fell just short while playing in her first major final. Also, Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell of Australia won their first men's doubles Grand Slam title, beating the German team of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Key stats at the U.S. Open

22 — Grand Slam victories for Sinner in 2024. Only Novak Djokovic (8 times), Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (6 apiece), and Andy Murray (2) have reached that total in one season this century.

17— Victories for Fritz in 2024 at Grand Slam tournaments. Only Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras have won more among American men since 2000.

What was said at the U.S. Open?

“If you’re really working hard and you’re sacrificing everything for a dream, you’re going to get it one day." — Sabalenka, during her interview on the court after the final.

“There was definitely a couple of moments where I tried to not rush and kind of stop myself a little bit and be able to appreciate that crowd noise, because it was definitely super, super loud." — Pegula, on the women's final in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“I think I’m going back to school on Tuesday.” — Mika Stojsavljevic, when the 15-year-old from Britain was asked her plans after winning the U.S. Open junior girls' singles title.